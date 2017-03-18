WWE WrestleMania 33 News: Jim Ross feels that the Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles match at WrestleMania 33 will be better than expected

According to the legendary commentator, the WWE should not try too hard to portray AJ Styles as a 'heel' in the match.

The build-up to AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon has been going on for a long time

What’s the story?

In his latest blog on Jrsbarbq.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has stated that the match between SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and AJ Styles will turn out to be a better booking than many people think.

In case you didn’t know…

After losing a match to decide the #1 contender for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship against Randy Orton on the 7 March episode of SmackDown LIVE, AJ Styles headed backstage and blasted Shane McMahon for costing him a chance to main event WrestleMania.

‘The Phenomenal One’ then took it a step further as he proceeded to attack Shane in the parking lot and put his head through a car window, leading GM Daniel Bryan to fire him. ‘Shane-o-Mac’, however, seemingly re-instated Styles by announcing himself as his opponent at WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

Ross opined that he had no issues with AJ Styles being booked to wrestle Shane McMahon at this year’s WrestleMania. Instead, he feels that Styles’ greatness will be on display during the match and McMahon’s personality will help him perform even better. According to him, the match will be better than many perceive and it is currently the best possible option available for AJ.

Here’s what ‘Good Ol’ JR’ mentioned in his blog:

“Enjoyed the AJ Styles content on SD Live and am not one to take issue with AJ's booking at Wrestlemania versus Shane McMahon. AJ's greatness will shine through in Orlando on April 2 and Shane's alpha male personality will push him to be better than he likely actually is. This will end up being a better booking than many perceive plus it was, as the creative worked its way out, the best available option for, arguably, the best in ring talent in the world, AJ Styles, which is a whole other story.”

However, Jim Ross warned WWE not to try too hard to portray Styles as a ‘heel’ as it is most likely that it will not go down too well with the fans these days, particularly at such a grand event. In his view, the personal issue between both athletes is enough for the match to work. Ross wrote:

“Nonetheless, I find that it could well be ill advised to try too hard to make AJ the old school villain in this matter. That's not happening with today's fans especially at Wrestlemania. The good news is that it isn't necessary to have AJ the 'heel' as the personal issue is enough.”

What next?

The two pre-WrestleMania episodes of SmackDown LIVE will see more fuel added to the fire regarding the rivalry between the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner and the former WWE Champion.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Considering Shane McMahon’s heroics at WrestleMania 32 against The Undertaker and also in the Survivor Series inter-brand elimination tag match last year, he is sure to give AJ Styles a real run for his money.

