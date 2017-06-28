WWE News: Jim Ross on if Daniel Bryan is coming out of retirement

Jim Ross talks about Daniel Bryan possibly coming out of retirement.

Jim Ross feels Daniel Bryan mustn’t return to in-ring competition.

What’s the story?

In a recent post on his blog titled JRsBarBQ.com, Jim Ross weighed in on rumours surrounding Daniel Bryan possibly coming out of retirement in the near future.

Ross noted the Bryan is having fun trolling fans online, in reference to the latter alluding to challenging Cody Rhodes for the ROH title once Bryan’s contract with WWE runs out. JR elucidated on Bryan’s hint toward possibly returning to in-ring competition, adding that Daniel mustn’t take the risk of coming back to pro-wrestling competition.

In case you didn’t know...

Daniel Bryan competed in the sport of professional wrestling from 1999 until his retirement last year.

He reportedly suffered concussion and brain damage issues owing to his lengthy career and has been advised by doctors to refrain from competing in the high-impact sport of pro-wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable personalities in the pro-wrestling industry, and has now taken to his blog in order to offer his take on Daniel Bryan potentially returning to in-ring competition. Below are a few excerpts from his statements regarding the same:

“Seems as if Daniel Bryan is having some fun trolling social media as he teases a return to the ring which I seriously doubt will or should ever happen. If his existing medical condition put DB in a higher risk category, then he needs to be the responsible husband and father and refrain from lacing up his boots again. Don't get me wrong, if DB could safely resume his career I'd be all for it as he is one of the great talents in recent memory."

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan presently serves as the on-screen General Manager of SmackDown Live. The 36-year-old’s contract with WWE will reportedly expire next year, following which he’ll be a free agent in the industry.

Author’s take

Now, Daniel Bryan has indeed stated that he’d love to resume in-ring pro-wrestling competition, and that it’s something he’s been working towards as of late. Nevertheless, concussion issues are no joke, and regardless of whether he resumes competing in the sport, here’s wishing ‘The Best Wrestler in the World’ good luck.

