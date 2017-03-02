WWE News: Jim Ross pitches idea for Kurt Angle's WWE return

In Jim Ross we trust.

It seems like only a matter of time before Angle steps inside the squared circle once again

What's the story?

As reported by Wrestling News, WWE legend Jim Ross has pitched an idea as to how he believes WWE could book Kurt Angle's return to WWE television. Angle is set to be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in Orlando, however many fans are eager to see him wrestle once again.

In case you didn't know...

Ross and Angle go way back, with Ross being one of the first people to discover Kurt's talents and help bring him over to the world of professional wrestling. There were rumours swirling around that JR may, in fact, be the person selected to induct the Olympic Hero into the HOF, however, that is yet to be confirmed or denied.

Heart of the matter

In a new blog entry, JR talks about what he can see the WWE doing when it comes to Angle's in-ring career.

“I could see doing one, major bout but doing 2-3 bouts seems challenging unless the bouts are spread out to allow the story to be better told. I.E. Kurt could have a 2017 Summerslam bout and then WWE could program him to have something bigger at WM in NOLA. Kurt Angle is too big a star, too talented plus he’s healthy and motivated to do great work at this point in this career.”

JR knows what he’s talking about

What's next?

It seems as if there's not enough time to get Angle into a feud before the pay-per-view, so we should be anticipating a return quite soon after WrestleMania 33 for Angle. It may even come on the Raw or SmackDown after the big show in Orlando, and if that's the case it makes sense to believe that he has signed a one-year deal to wrestle with WWE.

Sportskeeda's take

It's certainly interesting to hear JR's take on the whole situation, and given how long he spent with the company it's reassuring to hear that he's confident they'll work with Kurt in some way. We here at Sportskeeda love Angle's work, and it's unbelievably exciting to consider the prospect of him locking up with some of today's stars.

A lot of people believe he's lost a step, but even in his advanced age Angle can still wrestle circles around half of the roster. Fact.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com