WWE News: Jim Ross reveals what he hates about steel cage matches

This past Sunday night, WWE held its annual Hell in a Cell PPV, and to say that the PPV went off the air in a controversial fashion would be an understatement.

While the main event of the PPV saw Seth Rollins successfully defend his Universal title against The Fiend Bray Wyatt, fans were left outraged and puzzled by the match finish when the referee tossed the match out following a barrage of offense by Seth Rollins.

Fans who attended the PPV event in California chanted things such as "refund" and "AEW" following their disappointment with the main event match, and the bout's ending generated so much fan hate that Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt were not used on Raw this week.

On the most recent episode of "Grilling JR", show host and AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed the concept of the Hell in a Cell match, its origins, and more.

During the discussion, Ross revealed why he prefers the Hell in a Cell match to the standard steel cage match.

“The beautiful part for me was, it got rid of that stupid stipulation that you can escape the cage and win," explained JR. "So you can run from your fight, you can avoid, you can evade, you can retreat, you can go over the top and win! I always thought that was a bulls**t finish. I think it was put into play to appease some talents who didn’t want to get pinned, thinking they would never be the same by dropping a fall in a cage because cages were historically used as a blow-off. The only time a heel would win, is if you had a big angle and the babyface got blatantly screwed. Most babyfaces are too fragile an ego to either lose by submission and/or to lose in a cage." [h/t to 411Mania.com for the transcription]

Following WWE Hell in a Cell, Seth Rollins commented on the fan reaction the main event finish by Tweeting the hashtag #Sethrollinsisnotcool, which seemed to confuse and anger fans even more.

