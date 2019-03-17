WWE News: Jim Ross reveals who he thinks is the future of WWE

The former WWE announcer has high praise for a current superstar.

What's the story?

Jim Ross is a trusted and respected voice when it comes to all of the inner workings of the professional wrestling business.

On a recent episode of the Ross Report, Ross gave his thoughts as to whom he regards as the future of the WWE - Drew McIntyre. Wrestlingnews.co carried a transcript of the report.

In case you missed it . . .

Ross has worked on and off for the WWE over the last few years. He recently decided to leave WWE and pursue other avenues.

While he hasn't been around the WWE as much as he used to be, he still keeps his eyes on the product and all of the talents under the umbrella. One name who has impressed him mightily is the Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

As he was speaking on the Ross Report, Good 'ol JR said that he was surprised that one of the bigger names on Raw, Drew McIntyre, wasn't already booked for a match at WrestleMania 35 with the show less than three weeks away.

“I was shocked in a certain sense that McIntyre was not figured higher in the card at WrestleMania. He’s the future, in a lot of ways.”

It's not official, but McIntyre attacked Roman Reigns on the latest episode of Raw, perhaps hinting that he and Reigns will be squaring off, come the Showcase of the Immortals.

Whatever the case is, it dumbfounded Ross that McIntyre hasn't bee rumoured to have one of the main matches on the card.

“I still think he’s a big time player… He’s everything Vince [McMahon] likes. He’s a good-looking guy, he’s well-muscled, he’s in great shape. He works firm, stiff, and solid. And he’s different. I think he’s one of the key cogs to the future of the WWE, without a doubt.”

He has been slightly positioned as one of the top heels in the company but hasn't seen that position garner him any gold or accolades other than a run with the Raw Tag Team titles.

'The Future' of the company should rarely lose, and McIntyre has already dropped matches to the likes of Finn Balor and others.

What's next?

The dust will clear as things get closer to 'Mania regarding a match for McIntyre. It is likely that he will probably face and lose to Reigns since Reigns is still 'the Golden Boy' of WWE.

McIntyre should be booked a little better but as with most things on Raw, having Brock Lesnar as champion has held the show/company hostage.

Hopefully, Ross' thoughts become truth because McIntyre is the whole package when it comes to a WWE superstar.

