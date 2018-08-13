WWE News: Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart Passes Away Aged 63
What's the story?
It's with a heavy heart that we can confirm that former WWE star Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart passed away this morning aged 63.
In case you didn't know...
Jim Neidhart was the father of current WWE star Natalya and has been seen on a number of episodes of Total Divas where Natalya was seen worrying about her father's health and trying to help him maintain a healthier lifestyle.
Jim was the brother-in-law of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and an important part of the Hart Family who have dominated WWE over the past few decades.
Jim was a former WWF Tag Team Champion alongside Bret Hart as part of The Hart Foundation and has had stints in TNA, Stampede Wrestling, and WCW.
The heart of the matter
WWE has recently confirmed that former WWE star Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has passed away.
Jim's brother Bret Hart also Tweeted earlier today as the news began to circulate about his tragic passing.
The former Champion was just 63 years old and no details have yet been released concerning his cause of death, but a number of WWE stars have reacted to the news on Twitter.
What's next?
Jim Neidhart reacted to the fact that he hadn't been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year and hopefully next year WWE will allow the former star to take his place amongst the elite of wrestling.
Natalya has been a huge part of the build-up for Ronda Rousey's match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam this weekend, but she isn't expected to be part of Raw tonight or SummerSlam this weekend after this sad news was confirmed.
Sportskeeda sends its deepest condolences to the entire Hart family at this difficult time.