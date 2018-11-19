WWE News: Jimmy Uso pays tribute to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

Jimmy Uso paid tribute to his cousin Roman Reigns, at Survivor Series

What's the story?

The 2018 Survivor Series is the first major PPV that will not see Roman Reigns, who had to take a break from WWE following his leukaemia diagnosis. The Big Dog has received huge support from the WWE Universe as well as fellow Superstars.

At Survivor Series, Reigns was paid a huge tribute by his cousin, Jimmy Uso, during the Survivor Series tag team elimination match.

In case you didn't know...

Following Reigns' announcement, WWE Superstars backed and supported the former Universal champion who had to step away from the ring for leukaemia treatment. The Usos, Jimmy and Jey, are Reigns' cousins and part of the famed Anoaʻi family.

After defeating Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles in a tag team match on SmackDown, the brothers dedicated their victory to the one-time Universal champion.

The heart of the matter

The Usos, who were the captains of Team SmackDown in the Survivor Series tag team elimination match, got the victory for their team after Jimmy Uso delivered an Uso Splash on Dash Wilder, as the last two teams for SmackDown and RAW battled it out in the Survivor Series pre-show.

Mid-air during the splash, Jimmy paid homage to Reigns with the loading gun action that Reigns usually did prior to landing the Superman Punch.

Jimmy Uso hits the Roman Reigns tribute splash#SDLive pic.twitter.com/1oc0UWTPVR — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 24, 2018

The Usos got the victory as they were the sole survivors of Team SmackDown, getting the pin on RAW's Revival as they went into the last minutes of the match in a 2-on-1 situatuon, with The Usos and The New Day the last remaining teams from SmackDown, while The Revival were the sole team from RAW.

What's next?

After being the sole survivors at Survivor Series, The Usos will be looking for a shot at The Bar's SmackDown tag team championship belts.