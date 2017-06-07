WWE News: Jinder Mahal faces Randy Orton in a dark match after SmackDown Live

Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton go toe-to-toe in a dark match after SmackDown Live.

Mahal vs Orton ended in a Disqualification.

What’s the story?

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal faced Randy Orton in a dark match after SmackDown Live went off the air this past Tuesday night.

After a fun night, I'm off to bed, but first, watch this dark match from tonight. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/cw3IFzH07w — Gold Staff Pro Graps (@GoldGraps) June 7, 2017

The ended in a Disqualification because of interference from the Singh Brothers, following which Orton planted both of them with the RKO.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash last month, and as per SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, the Indo-Canadian Superstar will defend his title against Randy Orton at Money In The Bank later this month.

Mahal and Orton have been competing in dark matches (non-televised matches) after SmackDown goes off the air, with both wrestlers doing their part to hype up their upcoming WWE Championship match on June 18th.

The heart of the matter

Jinder Mahal faced Mojo Rawley on the televised main card of this week’s SmackDown Live episode, beating the latter via pinfall. On the contrary, Mahal’s foe Randy Orton wouldn’t compete on the televised part of the episode this past Tuesday night.

Nevertheless, Orton did, indeed, go toe-to-toe against Mahal in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air. Orton won the match via DQ and proceeded to RKO Samir and Sunil Singh, putting on a show for the fans at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Also read: 5 hints that Jinder Mahal’s WWE title reign is going to last months

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the Money In The Bank PPV that goes down on June 18th.

Rumours are rife that Mahal may hold the title longer than initially expected and may eventually drop it to John Cena.

Author’s take

Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers are really coming into their own ever since The Modern Day Maharajah shocked the world by dethroning The Viper. In my opinion, they ought to have more segments involving Mahal and Orton on TV to promote the WWE Championship match.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com