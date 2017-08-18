WWE News: Jinder Mahal claims he would 'hand over' the WWE Championship if someone outworked him

Jinder Mahal makes a bold statement about the WWE Championship.

What's the story?

In an interview with Busted Open, Jinder Mahal said that if a wrestler 'out-worked' him, he'd personally hand over the title to the wrestler in question. "I actually said this on Talking Smack, when Baron Corbin won the Money In The Bank contract, they had asked me something about it and I'm like, 'When Baron Corbin out-works me, I will personally hand him this title. He doesn't need to cash-in anything.' If I get outworked, I will give the title away," he said.

In case you didn't know...

Jinder Mahal has undoubtedly had the best few months of his WWE career, picking up the WWE Championship and defending it successfully at three consecutive pay-per-views. However, what has surprised many fans, who have criticized Jinder's in-ring performances, is that the Canadian has gotten better over his title reign.

He might not have won clean in any of the three occasions, but fans have warmed to the prospect of Mahal as WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

Jinder Mahal will be taking on Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam 2017 in a match which, on paper, looks very exciting given Nakamura's popularity with the fans. However, the biggest dampener has been the lack of a compelling story line leading up to the match.

On the part of WWE, it reeks of poor planning given that SummerSlam is undoubtedly one of its biggest pay-per-views. Having said that, Nakamura is capable of single-handedly elevating a match, but it remains to be seen if Jinder can pull his weight at Summerslam.

What's next?

With SummerSlam days away, the Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura match undoubtedly hasn't had the heat it should, but Vince McMahon is known to pull things out of his hat at the last moment. Here's hoping something like that happens.

Author's take

Undercooked storylines seem to be a staple of the modern-day WWE. However, as long as we get quality in-ring action, I won't complain.

