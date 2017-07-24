WWE News: Jinder Mahal speaks about hard fought match at WWE Battleground with Great Khali

Mahal needed more outside interference to keep his WWE Championship.

Jinder Mahal celebrates keeping his title with The Great Khali

What's the story?

Jinder Mahal kept hold of his WWE Championship after a bit of help from The Great Khali in the third ever Punjabi Prison match. Khali attacked Randy Orton midway through the match and provided enough time for Mahal to escape the cage.

After the match, Mahal and Khali spoke to the WWE Universe as the champion stated that he had a plan to nullify Orton.

In case you didn't know...

This has been an ongoing rivalry for a number of weeks and many expected Orton to get one over Mahal.

This was also the third ever Punjabi Prison match and the creator of the devious stipulation, Khali, returned to the WWE ring after a gap of almost three years.

The heart of the matter

Jinder Mahal has constantly used outside help to keep hold of his WWE Championship. While the Singh brothers did their bit again at WWE Battleground, Khali was a bit of a surprise and he certainly left a mark on Orton.

Mahal added in the snippet that it was his turf and his rules as he ensured he walked out of Battleground with the title.

What's next?

Another Orton vs Mahal match is all but certain due to the interference by Khali and how the WWE uses the former champion will be interesting to note.

Khali still has trouble moving about due to his large frame and we will learn more about why he came back to the WWE in the coming weeks.

Author's take

This just goes to show that Mahal cannot get a clean win to keep hold of his title and it is frustrating to see how the WWE is keeping him as champion. This entire “Indian wrestler” push isn’t working for the fans and the quicker the WWE learns about it, the better.

Khali might end up being a sort of bodyguard to Mahal for now, given his problems moving in the ring and it would not be a surprise if the Modern Day Maharaja keeps the title for a few more months.