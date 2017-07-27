WWE News: Jinder Mahal takes on WWE Legend for the first time after SmackDown went off the air

What happened when 205 Live went off the air last night?

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 Jul 2017, 02:40 IST

Jinder Mahal wanted a SummerSlam challenge and John Cena answered the call...

What's the story?

Wrestling Inc. is reporting on what happened after 205 Live went off the air last night in Richmond, Virginia. For the first time ever, the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took on John Cena in the dark match.

In case you didn't know...

Jinder Mahal went to the ring this week on Smackdown Live and demanded an opponent for him to take on at SummerSlam.

John Cena would interrupt Mahal's promo inserting himself into the title picture, but Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan would enter the arena stating that Cena would have to earn the #1 contendership by facing Shinsuke Nakamura next week on Smackdown Live.

Leading up to this point, John Cena defeated Rusev in a Flag Match at Battleground; while Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin early into this week's Smackdown Live.

The heart of the matter...

John Cena would be victorious in the dark match against Jinder Mahal after the Singh Brothers would interfere and attack Cena.

After making a surprise return at WWE Battleground, The Great Khali was not on Smackdown Live or involved in the dark match to close the show last night either.

What's next?

Jinder Mahal should know who he will face at SummerSlam on next week's edition of Smackdown Live when John Cena takes on Shinsuke Nakamura for the first time ever.

Author's take...

They may have possibly had this dark match to get familiar with each other for SummerSlam because I believe that Cena is going to defeat Nakamura next week on Smackdown Live.

While I would love to see Nakamura in the title picture at SummerSlam next month, there is plenty of time to get him in that spot. I want him to challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship instead at this point.