WWE News: Jinder Mahal to face John Cena on SmackDown Live

Who will get the momentum heading into SummerSlam?

Cena vs Mahal is your main event for this week's Smackdown Live

What's the story?

WWE.com is reporting that WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will face John Cena on this Tuesday's edition of Smackdown Live. This is just mere days before next major PPV, SummerSlam, which takes places this Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

After Mahal retained his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Battleground, there was a lot of speculation as to who he'd defend against at SummerSlam. At the same event, Cena won his Flag Match against Rusev, more or less wrapping up that feud and freeing him up to challenge Mahal.

The heart of the matter

WWE, however, decided to throw us a curveball and, booked Mahal to defend against Shinsuke Nakamura at this summer's big show. On the flip side, Cena's opponent will be Baron Corbin, who had just previously been working a program with Nakamura and is the current Money In The Bank contract holder.

What's next?

We'll have to wait and see what other wrinkles are added to either of these matches this Tuesday, as it will be the last Smackdown Live before SummerSlam. Corbin's character doesn't seem to be one that lets grudges go easily, so there's a highly probable chance that Corbin could cash in on Nakamura if the King of Strong Style captures gold.

Author's take

Say what you want about the current WWE content so far, but they've done a pretty good job of keeping us guessing so far. Until they announced the Cena/Nakamura #! Contenders match three weeks ago, I wouldn't have even thought there was a chance that the former NXT Champion would be in the picture for the SummerSlam main event. Now, it's possible that Nakamura wins the championship, only to have Corbin cash in and take it from him moments later.

