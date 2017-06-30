WWE News: Jinder Mahal's prepared meal includes interesting WWE reference

Jinder Mahal's prepared meal has an interesting reference to professional wrestling lingo on its cover.

What’s the story?

A certain photograph that’s been circulating the internet shows Jinder Mahal’s prepared meal that includes an amusing WWE reference.

Nutrition Solutions respects the Maharajah!

The phrase ‘Big Match Cena’ is often used by professional wrestling fans in reference to the Leader of the Cenation’s incredible resilience and ability to deliver in big match scenarios. On that note, Nutrition Solutions has named one of their prepared meals ‘Big Match Jinder’ in honour of one of their regular clients Jinder Mahal.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder Mahal, whose real name is Yuvraj Singh Dhesi, performed for WWE from 2011-14 and spent a couple of years on the independent professional wrestling circuit as well. The 30-year-old returned to WWE last year with a new, low-fat, highly defined physique that is said to have played a role in the ongoing push accorded to him by the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Jinder Mahal has been accused by several members of the professional wrestling community, including some of his peers, of using steroids to gain his incredible physique. However, the Indo-Canadian WWE Champion has attributed his fitness and built to a strict workout regime combined with a disciplined diet, crediting ‘Nutrition Solutions’ for providing him with the requisite food to maintain his physique.

Apparently, Nutrition Solutions seem to be showing some appreciation to the Modern Day Maharajah, by naming his prepared meal as ‘Big Match Jinder’- a phrase that’s utilised only in reference to top stars in the pro-wrestling business.

Also read: 5 hints that Jinder Mahal’s WWE title run is going to last months

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a ‘Punjabi Prison’ match at the SmackDown brand-exclusive Battleground PPV that will take place on July 23rd.

Author’s take

The Modern Day Maharaja is gaining momentum, and it appears that he is on the cusp of being accepted as a top heel by the WWE fans.

In my opinion, Jinder is handling the spotlight well and is slowly finding his groove as one of the WWE’s top stars. Whether or not WWE continues to book him as a top star after he eventually loses the WWE Championship remains to be seen.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com