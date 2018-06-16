WWE News: JJ Garcia on speculation regarding John Cena and Nikki Bella breakup being fake

JJ finally opens up on the whirlwind of criticism being directed at John Cena and Nikki Bella.

John Cena and Nikki Bella were considered to be one of the WWE's most popular couples

What’s the story?

Featured on the Total Bellas Aftershow, The Bella Twins’ brother JJ Garcia opened up on a myriad of topics.

Garcia notably spoke about his relationship with his wife Lauren. Besides this, Garcia also addressed ongoing speculation regarding the possibility that John Cena and Nikki Bella’s breakup may be a work.

In case you didn’t know…

John Cena and Nikki Bella had been dating one another since 2012, and got engaged at WrestleMania 33 in April of last year.

Cena and Nikki were set to tie the knot on May 5th, 2018. However, the couple announced their separation barely days before their scheduled wedding date.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that certain sections of professional wrestling fans and experts have been claiming that John Cena and Nikki Bella’s breakup is nothing more than a ruse to boost the television ratings of their reality show Total Bellas’ latest season.

Nikki’s brother JJ Garcia noted that all couples have their ups and downs, adding that he and his wife are indeed a very strong couple, and that despite being quite different as individuals, they have the tools to be strong as a couple. Garcia also expounded upon Cena and Nikki’s relationship, stating;

"Honestly, my sister asked us not to say anything. Even though we do put our lives out there in the public, my sister is a very private person; and she loves John and what they are going through they want it between them.”

“Even with how public John is, John is super private. The one thing I can tell you for a fact is that it wasn't for the ratings or for the show at all. It actually threw the show for a loop."

Furthermore, Garcia explained that John Cena loves to spend time with the Bella household’s children such as Vivienne, Birdie, as well as the former’s cousin’s children - alluding towards Cena potentially changing his views on not wanting to have kids with Nikki Bella.

What’s next?

John Cena is presently busy with his Hollywood obligations, and is expected to return to the WWE around SummerSlam 2018 in the next few weeks.

On the other hand, Nikki Bella continues to promote her clothing and accessories brand alongside sister Brie Bella - with the twins achieving tremendous success outside WWE as well.

