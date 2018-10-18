×
WWE News: John Cena Accomplishes Another Major Career Milestone

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
529   //    18 Oct 2018, 10:31 IST

John Cena is now an accomplished author too
John Cena is now an accomplished author too

What's the story?

John Cena is perhaps the most successful WWE superstar in history. He has made his way to Hollywood as well and is an accomplished box office name.

And now he has added yet another accolade to his list of notable accomplishments. As revealed by WrestleZone, he's also a New York Times Bestselling author.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena has accomplished much in his WWE career. When the company went PG, they chose Cena to be the face of the company and elevated him to the status of top star.

In recent times, Cena has moved away from the ring and is currently a big time Hollywood superstar. He is currently filming a project with action movie legend, Jackie Chan in China. As busy as the venture kept him, he still found the time to make his way to Melbourne for WWE Super Show-Down.

The heart of the matter

John Cena is a worldwide name and it is no surprise that his first venture into the world of fiction did so well in terms of numbers. Cena sent this Tweet out and revealed how his brand new book series- 'Elbow Grease' is moving up the New York Times bestseller list:

This is a children's book and Cena embarked on a media tour recently doing the rounds at late night talk shows to promote this novel. The fact that Cena wrote a children's book is not surprising considering that he's known to be a hero for kids worldwide and has a special connection with younger fans. However, Cena maintained in his tweet that it was a book for fans of all ages.

What's next?

John Cena is slated to be a part of the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel. The future of the event is uncertain, but it's clear that WWE and John Cena still have unfinished business. He'll likely be back for another run soon enough.

What's your favourite John Cena movie, readers? Let us know in the comments.

John Cena
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
