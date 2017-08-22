WWE News: John Cena sends an epic message to disrespectful fans after Raw ends

What does John Cena make of the latest fad in the WWE Universe?

by Harald Math News 22 Aug 2017, 13:06 IST

Cena spoke to the audience about their beach ball nonsense, following RAW

What's the story?

John Cena took to the microphone after WWE RAW went off the air to address the shenanigans of the WWE Universe during the show. As one would assume, Cena was complimentary and enthusiastic about the antics of the live audience.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Universe hasn't exactly covered themselves in glory over SummerSlam weekend. The Brooklyn audience went into business for themselves on a number of occasions, most notably playing with a beachball during the RAW Tag Team Championship match at the pay-per-view.

This led to Cesaro running into the crowd to destroy the beach ball, which drew widespread support from the wrestling world. It seems to have had the opposite impact, however, as RAW was full of similar beach ball antics, silly chants and waves.

The heart of the matter

After teaming up with Roman Reigns to defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe in the RAW main event, John Cena addressed the audience regarding their shenanigans.

Those expecting Cena to lambast the crowd for their lack of attention is clearly new to all of this. Cena directly approached the subject of the beach ball, saying that the main aim for the wrestlers was to make sure the audience had fun.

"The reason I want to address those things for real is because I love when an audience has fun. And tonight, you guys, no matter what, you wanted to bring out a beach ball, call a security guard an A-hole, rock this place with the wave, and let everyone know Monday Night RAW was coming from the BK"

Cena finished his promo by stating that he didn't know if RAW was his yard, but he knew it was his family, before leaving the ring.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether Cena giving the audience the stamp of approval will lead to more antics or less. A decade ago it would certainly lead to a backlash, but a mixture of great performances and the rise of Roman Reigns has seen the WWE Universe soften its stance on John Cena somewhat.

WWE returns to the Barclays Center for the 4th straight night tonight for the latest episode of SmackDown Live. Will there be more shenanigans? We'll have to wait and see.

Author's take

If you go to a wrestling show to play with a beach ball or do anything other than take in the wrestling, you are an idiot. That is pretty much all there is to it. The sooner these sorts of fans are removed from the wrestling world, the better.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com