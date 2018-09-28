WWE News: John Cena and Brock Lesnar's brawl from 2012 creates history on YouTube

Cena and Lesnar moments prior to their massive brawl on Raw

What's the story?

Earlier today, the WWE hit yet another massive milestone on YouTube when a clip featuring a wild brawl between John Cena and Brock Lesnar from 2012 reached a total of 100 million views.

In case you didn't know...

After an absence of almost a decade from the WWE, Brock Lesnar finally made his return to the company in 2012 and immediately set his sights on the company's biggest superstar in the form of John Cena. Lesnar, who confronted and delivered an F-5 to Cena, eventually squared off against the 16-time WWE World Champion in a gruesome Extreme Rules Match shortly afterward.

However, prior to the build-up of Cena and Lesnar's clash at Extreme Rules, the two men were engaged in one of the most heated brawls' of all time, which resulted in the latter busting open Cena's mouth wide open.

The heart of the matter

There is no doubt in the fact that the rich history between Brock Lesnar and John Cena has been absolutely intense throughout the years and it all initially started off in 2012 when Lesnar, fresh off his tenure with the UFC, made his return to the WWE for the first time in years. And for his first victim back in the squared circle, 'The Beast' decided to go up against the leader of The Cenation, 16-time WWE World Champion, John Cena.

Over the years, Lesnar and Cena have gone toe-to-toe with each other on numerous occasions and one of the rather more memorable clashes from recent history is their Extreme Rules bout from 2012.

In the build-up to that match, Cena and Lesnar had a wild brawl on Monday Night Raw during which we witnessed the entire Raw locker room, security guards, referees, and officials rushing down the ring and separating the two men.

Till date, Cena and Lesnar's this particular brawl definitely remains as one of the most popular moments in modern WWE history and earlier today this particular clip also broke the record of reaching 100 million views and in doing so, also became the first ever wrestling related video to reach that staggering milestone.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is currently slated to make his in-ring return to the WWE at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where 'The Beast' will challenge for the WWE Universal Title in a triple threat also involving Braun Strowman.

Meanwhile, John Cena, on the other hand, will make his return to a WWE ring on the 6th of October in Melbourne, Australia where he will team up against Bobby Lashley in a tag team match against Elias and Kevin Owens at the Super Show-Down.