WWE News: John Cena and Nikki Bella's role in helping out SmackDown Live team revealed

Breezango had assistance from the first couple of SmackDown Live

by Riju Dasgupta News 16 Aug 2017, 12:59 IST

Breezango had some help on their way to the top of SmackDown Live

What's the story?

SmackDown Live tag team unit- Breezango, were special guests on Talk is Jericho recently, where they chronicled their rise up the ladder, after being sidelined on the main roster. During the interview, they mentioned some names of people who have helped them along the way and this includes WWE's most beloved first couple John Cena and Nikki Bella.

In case you didn't know...

Breezango has captivated the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe, as the 'Fashion Police' with entertaining skits on a weekly basis. Together, they have gone from little more than enhancement talent and ascended the ranks on SmackDown Live. This week was their final episode of Fashion Peaks, from which they presumably move on to a new case.

The heart of the matter

Tyler Breeze opened up about being helped along the way by superstars such as The Miz and then went on to talk about how Cena and Nikki Bella assisted them immensely.

They go- 'Man, I don't know why they're not using you guys yet. I mean you guys are funny and you're doing this stuff.' So all of a sudden we roll around to the time where I dress up like Nikki Bella and you know Dango's wrestling Cena out of nowhere.

Breeze went on to add that this program only took place because Cena and Bella wanted to help them out. He concluded by saying that you couldn't buy that kind of help, in a grateful manner.

What's next?

We have a feeling that all the vignettes that Breezango have shot are leading them to their next program. There should be more clarity when Fashion Files returns in two weeks, as their vignette indicated on this week's SmackDown episode.

Author's take

John Cena proves, once again, that he does care about the product and the locker room. Nikki Bella proves once again, that there's more to her than just Total Divas. There are many myths about these two, but this couple is always helping younger talent out, setting the stage for hungry talent to take their prized place.

