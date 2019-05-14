WWE News: John Cena and Ronda Rousey star attractions at special event

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 224 // 14 May 2019, 11:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey and John Cena represented WWE at the upfront Fox event this week!

What's the story?

The new Fox Entertainment held its upfront event on Monday afternoon at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon were all there to represent WWE on the monumental occasion. Interestingly enough, this marked the first WWE appearance for Rousey after losing the Raw Women's Championship title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown Live is heading to Fox Sports in the fall of this year, and while fans were treated to the disappointing news of SmackDown Live only being a two-hour broadcast, the moment was quickly remedied with a slew of WWE superstars appearing at the Fox upfront event.

Its no secret that WWE is anxious to please their new network, especially with the growing worry of a challenge from AEW in the fall, but no one could have expected the company to send Rousey to the event. In fact, her appearance has made such a splash that fans are starting to wonder if a return is in the works for her?

The heart of the matter

Cena, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Rousey all appeared at the event, but it was Rousey's appearance that was most surprising. In fact, it had a lot of fans speculating on whether Rousey will return to the squared circle sooner then expected and if she will come to SmackDown Live or not.

Fox is bringing our the big flames for WWE Smackdown Live (John Cena and Ronda Rousey are here too) pic.twitter.com/n0IfFcglg5 — Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) May 13, 2019

Whether that actually happens or not remains to be seen and will be dependent on what she thinks is best for her, but WWE bringing her and Cena out was definitely a good choice. Not only is that evident by the star power that emanates from both superstars, but also by how that can play favourably for WWE in the press.

What's next?

Interestingly enough, Cena has said recently in an interview that he doesn't feel the WWE needs him anymore and he doesn't want to come back just to pad his career stats. As for Rousey, she is on a vaction in hopes of starting a family with her husband Travis Browne, but it's not known whether she would want to return afterwards or not.