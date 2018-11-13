WWE News: John Cena Announces New Poster For "Bumblebee"

What’s the story?

John Cena has been staying very busy outside of the WWE ring as of late, working on various projects. One of which is a new film based on the Transformers series titled: "Bumblebee".

In case you didn’t know…

John Cena has many film accolades under his belt and has proven to be a true superstar in and out of the WWE ring. He has starred in WWE film projects such as: "The Marine", "12 Rounds", "Legendary", and "The Reunion". Additionally, he has starred in "Daddy's Home" and its sequel as the character of Roger.

He has also guest starred in many different television shows over the years, such as: "Psych", "Hannah Montana", Parks and Recreation" and more recently: "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". John Cena has also starred in all of the "Fred: The Movie" television films and sequels as the character of Mr. Figglehorn.

The heart of the matter

John Cena officially released the movie poster for "Bumblebee" today on his Twitter page. Cena will be playing the character "Burns", a Sector 7 agent. The movie takes place approximately twenty years before the events of the first Transformers film.

Bumblee takes refuge in a California junkyard, where he befriends a girl named Charlie Watson, who takes him in. The two soon find themselves being tracked and hunted down by government agents known as Sector 7, led by Agent Burns (John Cena). The movie will be released in theaters on December 21, 2018.

The poster for @BumblebeeMovie is here... which means we’re getting close to everyone being able to enjoy it!!! I cannot wait for you all to see it in theaters this Christmas. #BumblebeeMovie pic.twitter.com/lTmmlVUhjE — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 12, 2018

What’s next?

John Cena is currently involved in two future film projects: "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle" and "Project X" which are both slated to be released in 2020. John Cena last competed for the WWE as "Super Show-Down" teaming with Bobby Lashley as they defeated Kevin Owens and Elias.

He was supposed to wrestle in the World Cup Tournament at WWE Crown Jewel, but withdrew himself from the event entirely in protest to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.