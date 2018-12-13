WWE News: John Cena apologizes to The Rock for mocking his Hollywood career

The Rock and Cena, agree to their WrestleMania 28 match, the night after WrestleMania 27.

What's the story?

WWE Superstar John Cena has apologized to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, after criticizing him for leaving the WWE for Hollywood, with Cena's own acting career flourishing in recent years.

In case you didn't know

In 2011, The Rock returned to the WWE as the host of WrestleMania 27 and feuded with Cena, who mocked Rock for his sporadic appearances to go film movies, culminating in a WrestleMania 28 match with the Brahma Bull won.

In recent years though, Cena has been absent from WWE, appearing in several blockbusters, including Blockers, Ferdinand and Trainwreck.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Cena compared his own acting career to Johnson's and said he was wrong to criticize the Great One for years.

"I'm sorry, I was wrong, and I spoke out of ignorance. When you do a movie you are not allowed to do anything else."

Cena, who is set to star in the upcoming Transformers prequel 'Bumblebee', explained how important it is to be safe as an actor, referencing when Seth Rollins broke his nose in 2015.

"f I go do Monday Night Raw and Seth Rollins puts my nose over here, that messes up the movie... people don't understand, there are 150 people on a movie set who are financially dependent on that movie."

What's next?

Cena will play the mysterious Agent Burns in Bumblebee, which will tell the story of the iconic Transformer, who befriends a teenaged girl (Hailee Steinfeld), at a crossroads in both their lives. The film will hit cinemas on Boxing Day.

The Rock will be appearing as himself in the upcoming 'Fighting with my Family' film, which is set for a March 2019 release, and will tell the story of the Knight family, and current SmackDown Live Women's Champion Paige.

