WWE News: John Cena Asked An Embarrassing Question About Brie Bella, Gives Hilarious Answer (Video)

This video is certain to make you laugh

What's the story?

John Cena's relationship with Nikki Bella has been documented on Total Bellas and Total Divas for the entire WWE Universe, through thick and thin. A very popular figure with kids, Cena addressed a gathering of little kids to promote his new book series, Elbow Grease.

One of the kids asked a question that has all of the internet talking right now. Never one to miss a beat, Cena had the perfect answer.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena has been the backbone of WWE for a really long time, carrying the company on his back especially since the company went PG. In recent times, he's moved away from WWE to the greener pastures of Hollywood.

Cena has built himself into quite the Hollywood superstar recently. He's currently filming a project with action movie legend Jackie Chan, that has required him to change his look. His most recent appearance was at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

The heart of the matter

Move right to the 43.50 minute mark of the video to hear an adorable little kid ask John Cena this hilarious question. The question, of course, is whether John Cena is still with Brie Bella or not.

John Cena suppressed the desire to smile and answered his fan as only he can:

Now Jonathan. I thank you very much for your question. But I think you're a little bit confused. You see Brie Bella is married to Daniel Bryan. So if I answered your question yes, that would get me into a whole lot of trouble. So the answer is no!

The audience reacted with laughter to the answer.

What's next?

John Cena is certain to make a WWE comeback when his schedule allows him to do so. At this moment, even though the Crown Jewel event's future may be uncertain, Cena is scheduled to be in the WWE World Cup. If not, expect him to return to the ring for yet another appearance soon enough.

Do you think Cena can be as big a movie star as The Rock? Let us know in the comments.