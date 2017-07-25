WWE News: John Cena calls out Roman Reigns for a fight after Battleground jibe

Is a Roman Reigns vs. John Cena match in the works?

Could this be the main event of WrestleMania 34

What's the story?

After another average WWE pay-per-view, Battleground, Roman Reigns took to Twitter and claimed that the crowd would pop when the RAW brand, with Reigns, came to town.

John Cena wasn’t taking that lying down, after his win against Rusev in the flag match, and warned Reigns not to ask for a big fight, something the Big Dog was not backing down from.

Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

In case you didn't know...

While Battleground did have a few good matches, there were a lot of poor finishes, and it isn’t a surprise that the crowd wasn't exactly going crazy.

Cena and Reigns have been going at it for a while without facing each other, something that the WWE could be pushing for a huge event at WrestleMania 34.

The heart of the matter

It was Reigns who started it all and called out the crowd with a tweet suggesting that the Philadelphia fans would go crazy and even labelled himself as “The Big Fight”.

Cena responded by warning Reigns not to wish for a big fight before the RAW Superstar invited Cena to his “yard”.

Pride...always comes before the fall.Don't get too far ahead of yourself young man.But if U want a BigFight careful what u wish for... #RAW https://t.co/oPOTH5gVx2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 24, 2017

Real tough guy on Twitter. If u want it, you know the way to MY Yard. #Raw https://t.co/UUSRaQnMVB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

What's next?

Cena has been projected as a free agent in recent weeks, which means that he can compete on both RAW and SmackDown.

This could lead to Cena making a few appearances on RAW and confronting Roman Reigns, but the Big Dog currently has the Fatal-4-Way match for the WWE Universal Title at Summerslam to think about.

Author's take

A Cena-Reigns clash would certainly attract a lot of fans and it could even be for the Universal Title should Reigns win at Summerslam.

There is still a long way to go before WrestleMania, but all roads seem to point towards a passing of the torch.

