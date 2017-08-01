WWE News: Top WWE Star cast as lead in the upcoming Transformers spin-off 'Bumblebee'

Cena vs Aquaman booked for 21st December 2018

by Rohit Relan News 01 Aug 2017, 03:06 IST

John Cena will be seen in the upcoming Transformers spin-off

What's the story?

In a recent announcement, Paramount Productions revealed that John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld will be playing the main leads in their upcoming Transformers spin-off movie, Bumblebee. The announcement also included plot details and the release date of the film.

In case you didn't know...

In past few years, John Cena has participated in a number of projects outside the WWE. From hosting award shows to acting in movies, Cena has not shied away from any challenge presented to him by the entertainment industry.

In some recent interviews, Cena admitted that WWE is no longer his only focus and he is willing to explore further to showcase his talent in a variety of fields. However, the Leader of Cenation did underscore the reason that he picks up these outside projects is to get more viewers for WWE.

The heart of the matter

As reported by HollywoodReporter.com, Paramount Production's upcoming movie, Bumblebee will feature John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld alongside Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny.

The official synopsis released by Paramount is as follows:

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

The film will be directed by Travis Knight and produced by the likes of Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay.

The upcoming Transformers movie will be executively produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Mark Vahradian and Chris Brigham. The script of the movie is written by Christina Hodson.

Paramount also announced that the principal photography of the movie has already commenced.

What's next?

Bumblebee is set to release on 21st of December, 2018. The release of the film will collide with the release of Warner Bros. much-anticipated movie, Aquaman.

Author's take

It feels great to know that Cena has bagged such a vital role in a movie that belongs to such a prominent franchise. This could definitely prove to be Cena's big breakthrough in Hollywood after struggling to find his feet with a string of feeble endeavors.

Even though this would mean that Cena would be going on a hiatus soon, one could argue that he would be more than making up for it by providing us with a movie of such grand scale.