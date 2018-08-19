Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: John Cena comments on missing out on SummerSlam for the first time in 15 years

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.56K   //    19 Aug 2018, 23:59 IST

John Cena will not be a part of SummerSlam this year
John Cena will not be a part of SummerSlam this year

What's the story?

16-time World Champion John Cena will be missing the SummerSlam pay-per-view for the very first time in 15 years and prior to the start of 'The Biggest Event of The Summer' later today, Cena took it to his official Twitter handle in order to express his thoughts on missing out on the event.

In case you didn't know...

Since his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34, earlier in the year, former WWE World Champion John Cena has made just the one appearance under the WWE banner so far, when he wrestled and defeated 'The Game' Triple H at the inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Following his win over Triple H, Cena once again went on hiatus from in-ring competition as he went on to focus on his acting career in the Hollywood.

The heart of the matter

WWE veteran John Cena is currently busy filming his upcoming thriller action movie called Project X, alongside Hollywood legend Jackie Chan. Due to his busy acting schedule, Cena is unfortunately all set to miss out on this year's SummerSlam PPV, which will be his first omission from the event for the first time in 15 years.

As noted, Cena took it to his official Twitter handle and stated that at the moment he's beyond grateful to his fellow Hollywood colleague Jackie Chan, but at the same time truly misses the WWE Universe, as well.

Furthermore, Cena also gave his blessings to all the superstars who will be competing at SummerSlam tonight and finally noted that his time isn't quite up, but it is about time for the rest of the WWE roster to shine the brightest.

What's next?

John Cena's upcoming Hollywood thriller movie with Jackie Chan, Project X is all set to release next year. However, Cena will be making his return to the WWE at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia where he will face-off against Kevin Owens.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
