WWE News: John Cena confirmed for Raw live events, first RAW opponent confirmed

The former Doctor of Thuganomics is back.

Will Cena make the jump to Raw full time?

What’s the story?

As reported by Wrestling Inc, WWE superstar John Cena’s appearance at a few Raw house shows over the next few weeks has been confirmed. Cena, who is now a free agent, will be returning to WWE television on the July 4th edition of SmackDown Live.

In case you didn’t know...

The announcement of Cena becoming a free agent has sent fans into a whirlwind of fantasy booking, with many wondering what the revelation means for both brands going forward.

Some people think that it’s simply being done to boost the ratings for either side, meanwhile, others feel that Big Match John is being positioned for a big-time match at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

In addition to Cena being on the July 15th event in Huntington, WV, which has already been confirmed, Cena will also appear in Lexington, KY the following night.

The leader of the Cenation will come face to face with his old nemesis, Bray Wyatt, replacing Roman Reigns for those two evenings, who is usually the person who squares off against The Eater of Worlds at house shows.

What’s next?

Cena hasn’t been scheduled for any Monday Night Raw tapings as of yet, but given the direction that they seem to be going in with live events, it does seem like a possibility moving forward.

We’ll have to wait and see what Cena has to say on the July 4th edition of SmackDown Live, which will give us a good indication as to what his plans are for SummerSlam and beyond.

Author’s take

Hopefully, the presence of Cena as those two events will help to boost attendances, which have been noticeably poor for the blue brand over the last few weeks. Personally, we’d like to see Cena go up against Reigns at SummerSlam, but a WWE Championship match against Jinder Mahal is starting to seem more likely.