WWE News: John Cena confirms future of his WWE career

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
1.15K   //    22 Oct 2018, 00:30 IST

Cena at the press conference to announce the location of WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

WWE free agent John Cena has told a young fan he definitely intends to appear at WrestleMania 35 in April next year.

In case you didn't know

The 16-time World Champion is one of the most iconic stars in wrestling, winning multiple championships and being the face of the WWE for many years.

Recently, 'the Champ', has been seen less on the company's programming, as he has transitioned into an acting career, with the upcoming Transformers prequel Bumblebee starring him in a major role.

Cena returned at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, teaming with Bobby Lashley to defeat Kevin Owens and Elias.

In a post-match speech, he said he was unsure of where his future would take him next.

The heart of the matter

Speaking as a guest on The Today Show Radio, Cena was asked questions from a group of children on many topics.

When asked about him appearing at the upcoming WrestleMania, Cena joked about how he was thinking of missing it.

"Would you like to see me in WrestleMania 35? Then you know what, I was thinking about missing it, but because you want to see me there, I wouldn’t miss it for the world"
"I promise you I’ll be there. I promise”

If he was to miss the show, it would be the first Mania without Cena since WrestleMania XIX, which took place in March 2003.

What's next?

Cena's next confirmed appearance will be as a part of the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, though the company has been urged to move the show following the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

WrestleMania 35 will take place Sunday, April 7 2019, from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will feature stars from all WWE brands.

Are you looking forward to John Cena appearing at WrestleMania 35? Have your say in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 John Cena
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
Fetching more content...
