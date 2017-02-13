WWE News: John Cena consoles a young fan after Elimination Chamber

The face that runs the place steps up to the plate once again.

Cena reassured the youngster that he would be back

What's the story?

John Cena took it upon himself to console a young fan who was devastated about the result of the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match. Cena lost the title to the Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt, just two weeks after winning his 16th world title at the Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

Cena is used to making dreams come true when it comes to the WWE Universe, having granted over 500 Make-a-Wishes over the course of his career. His dedication to his loyal fanbase is something we've never really seen before at this level in professional wrestling, and he still manages to maintain the same level of passion after all these years.

The heart of the matter

Over social media, the mother's fan shared her experience that she had John Cena and her daughter. Here’s what she had to say (courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet)

“Tonight, I witnessed pure heartbreak in my daughter’s eyes when she watched John Cena lose at The Elimination Chamber. Tears were rolling down her cheeks. She was so disappointed, and all she could manage to say was ‘No.'”

The family was then leaving the event and went through the backstage section of the building, where they ended up running into Big Match John and asking for a picture.

“He looked her in the eye and said ‘It’s ok. Sometimes we don’t win. But that just shows me that I gotta keep fighting. I will get a rematch. You remember that, ok? Never give up. Never lose hope. Keep fighting.’”



What's next?

Cena will likely continue to inspire millions of young kids all over the world, proving to many critics that his role as the clean cut babyface is still vitally important in this new era. In the next few weeks, we'll likely see Cena get his rematch for the WWE Championship at some point, but his status at WrestleMania 33 is unknown, as of now.

Sportskeeda's take

It's not surprising to see John do this kind of thing, but at the same time, it's still great. You can tell that it means so much to him to see what kind of impact he has on that generation of fans, and it's admirable, to say the least.

We can't speak highly enough of Cena as a man, and it's clear that his heart is always in the right place, which is so important when you consider his position in the company.

