×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: John Cena demonstrates the 6th Move of Doom on Jimmy Fallon

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
551   //    10 Oct 2018, 17:00 IST

Cena returned at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne.
Cena returned at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne.

What's the story?

16-time World Champion John Cena recently demonstrated his '6th move of doom', the Lightning Fist, on Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

In case you didn't know

John Cena is one of WWE's most iconic stars of all time, capturing several championships and accolades, including two Royal Rumble victories and the 2012 RAW Money In the Bank Contract.

In recent years, Cena has taken a step back from wrestling to focus on his acting career, with him starring in the upcoming Transformers prequel 'Bumblebee' later this year.

Cena has been perceived by many as having a very limited move-set, which many fans claiming the Cenation leader has only '5 moves of doom'.

In September this year, Cena began using a high impact left-hand jab to his opponent, calling it 'the Lightning Fist' whilst also jokingly referring to it as his 6th move of doom.

The heart of the matter

Appearing on the Tonight Show, Cena demonstrated his new move, to a very nervous Fallon.

Cena also spoke about the origins of the move, saying he learned it during his time in China.

The former Champ also spoke about his new haircut, which has been much-talked-about since Super Show-Down.

"The state of haircuts on television today, and people are talking about mine?... I had to grow it out for a role, and I'm trying my best to manage it, as they style it differently on the set."

What's next?

Cena will be one of eight Superstars in the WWE World Cup, which will take place at Crown Jewel on November 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel will be the second event between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the Greatest Royal Rumble taking place earlier this year.

Bumblebee comes out on December 21, 2018 and will tell the origins of the iconic yellow and black Transformer.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
WWE News: John Cena returns and unveils surprising new...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena finally responds to sudden JBL...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena reveals when he will make his WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 Times John Cena Shockingly Hinted The Future Of WWE 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena has returned with a new finishing move
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why John Cena vs The Undertaker Will Not Happen...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena reveals a new look ahead of his...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: John Cena's new finisher doesn't look lethal at all
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why John Cena is the Greatest Wrestler of All Time
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena's role for WWE Live Event in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us