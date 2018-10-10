WWE News: John Cena demonstrates the 6th Move of Doom on Jimmy Fallon

Cena returned at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne.

What's the story?

16-time World Champion John Cena recently demonstrated his '6th move of doom', the Lightning Fist, on Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

In case you didn't know

John Cena is one of WWE's most iconic stars of all time, capturing several championships and accolades, including two Royal Rumble victories and the 2012 RAW Money In the Bank Contract.

In recent years, Cena has taken a step back from wrestling to focus on his acting career, with him starring in the upcoming Transformers prequel 'Bumblebee' later this year.

Cena has been perceived by many as having a very limited move-set, which many fans claiming the Cenation leader has only '5 moves of doom'.

In September this year, Cena began using a high impact left-hand jab to his opponent, calling it 'the Lightning Fist' whilst also jokingly referring to it as his 6th move of doom.

The heart of the matter

Appearing on the Tonight Show, Cena demonstrated his new move, to a very nervous Fallon.

Cena also spoke about the origins of the move, saying he learned it during his time in China.

The former Champ also spoke about his new haircut, which has been much-talked-about since Super Show-Down.

"The state of haircuts on television today, and people are talking about mine?... I had to grow it out for a role, and I'm trying my best to manage it, as they style it differently on the set."

What's next?

Cena will be one of eight Superstars in the WWE World Cup, which will take place at Crown Jewel on November 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel will be the second event between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the Greatest Royal Rumble taking place earlier this year.

Bumblebee comes out on December 21, 2018 and will tell the origins of the iconic yellow and black Transformer.

