WWE News: John Cena discusses NXT's Velveteen Dream and EC3 in a recent Q&A session

Find out what the 16-time Champion had to say about the brand's brightest stars.

John Cena

What's the story?

John Cena was at the recent MegaCon convention in Orlando, Florida. During the convention, Cena took part in a Q&A segment with the fans where he discussed two of the brightest talents in NXT in Velveteen Dream and EC3. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

In case you didn't know...

MegaCon is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, and gaming convention in the southeast United States bringing in over 100k people over the four-day event. It's a place to celebrate pop culture and meet celebrities from all over the entertainment industry for a photo or autograph.

The heart of the matter

Cena mentioned during the Q&A session that he would love to appear on an NXT show sometime in the future. He's inspired by how hard they work and how hungry they are that he would love to compete with them someday.

When it comes to wrestlers within NXT that Cena wants to face, a recent returnee in EC3 tops his list. The two have traded jabs at each other on social media, and EC3 told WWE.com that he wants to "vanquish" Cena at WrestleMania.

Cena would add to that thought with his quote below:

"That list is quite long, but there is a fellow who just arrived and his name is EC3," Cena stated. "I put him at the top of the list because he has been involved with WWE before, and he is now back, reinvigorated, revitalized, in good shape and is feeling confident about himself. He made one mistake, he said that he is going to finish me and take me out of WWE. There has been so many people to say that, so I would like to have a match with EC3 just to let him know that no matter how good he thinks he is going to do and how hard he tries, he is not on the same planetary scale as me."

Cena also had a lot of great things to say about one of the brightest young talents in NXT, the 22-year old Velveteen Dream. He believes that Dream has it and is "The One" when it comes to the future of NXT and the WWE.

What's next?

John Cena was last seen in the WWE at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27th when he defeated Triple H.

It is unknown when he will return to WWE television again, but you can catch him on the E! Network on all-new episodes of Total Bellas; which air at 9:00 P.M. eastern every Sunday evening.

Which NXT Superstar would you want to see face John Cena? Sound off in the comments!