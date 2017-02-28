WWE News: John Cena discusses rumors for his Wrestlemania 33 match

John Cena discusses the rumors regarding his Wrestlemania 33 plans.

by Mike Diaz News 28 Feb 2017, 13:10 IST

The WWE’s biggest Superstar, John Cena, is slowly beginning to wind down his pro wrestling career. With Wrestlemania coming up, and rumours circulating as to what Cena’s involvement will be, the leader of the Cenation is here to clear things up.

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion John Cena is coming off of a title loss at Elimination Chamber in which Bray Wyatt walked away as the new champ. Now Cena’s Wrestlemania plans are up in the air, and with Cena set to take some time off to do some more acting work, he is expected to take some time off after the massive Orlando event. Cena recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss the rumours going around about his Wrestlemania program.

In case you didn’t know...

Cena is currently rumoured to be teaming up with real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella in a Mixed Tag Team match against married couple The Miz and Maryse at this year’s Wrestlemania.

The heart of the matter:

Here is what Cena had to say about his Wrestlemania 33 plans, in his interview with Sports Illustrated:

"I know people have a perception of who I am. There is nothing I can say in this interview that changes that perception, but I'll say this: I don't pitch ideas, I don't go and say, 'This is what I would like to do.' I've had tremendous success in being a versatile poker player, if that's a good analogy. I get my hand told to me, and I play it the best I possibly can. "As far as WrestleMania is concerned, whatever I'm supposed to do I'm going to do to the best of my ability. I can reference last year as a great example. I was ready, healthy, and one-hundred percent activated by early March, and I was told that I would be assisting The Rock in WrestleMania. Quite honestly, if it weren't for The Rock's involvement in WrestleMania, I would have been told that I would have been sitting out WrestleMania. [People ask] why don't I just go in there and say, 'I want to do this'? Last year, I should have said, 'I want to do this,' but that's just not what I do. This is why I love what I do. You sometimes get an off-the-beaten path request, and it's your job, as a professional, to make it interesting and make it the best you can. To be quite honest, way, way, way back, AJ Styles was an off-the-beaten path request, and I loved that. It brought out the best in AJ Styles and it brought out the best in me. I'll always try to do the best with what I've got."

What’s next?

The mixed tag team match with Nikki against The Miz and Maryse seems to be in the works for Wrestlemania in April. It is expected to be Bella’s retirement match and the final match for Cena before he takes time off to do some filming.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

The new breed of WWE Superstars are here and Cena is on his way out of the main event picture. A match in the middle of the card alongside Nikki Bella will certainly be entertaining and it puts Cena right where he belongs on the show, at this point in his career.