WWE News: John Cena discusses WWE retirement and Goldberg vs The Undertaker

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 694 // 11 Jun 2019, 14:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time

What's the story?

Speaking to TMZ Sports, John Cena has provided an update on his WWE future and given his opinion on Goldberg and The Undertaker following their match at WWE Super ShowDown.

In case you didn't know…

After working WWE’s busy full-time schedule for 15 years, John Cena competed part-time in 2016-2017 before stepping away from the WWE spotlight in 2018 to focus on his acting career.

The 16-time world champion’s last major encounter came in April 2018 when he lost against The Undertaker in an impromptu match which lasted just 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

Since then, he has only taken part in one televised singles match – versus Triple H at the first big Saudi Arabia show, the Greatest Royal Rumble – while he made a brief return to weekly television in December 2018-January 2019 to work with Superstars including Becky Lynch and Finn Balor.

Cena's most recent televised WWE appearance came in April 2019 at WrestleMania 35, where he returned as “The Doctor of Thuganomics” and insulted Elias with an old-school rap.

The heart of the matter

Asked whether Goldberg and The Undertaker should retire after their widely criticised match at WWE Super ShowDown last week, John Cena told TMZ Sports that the decision is up to the individuals themselves, while he also offered an update on his mindset regarding his own WWE future.

He said:

“I think an individual’s career is up to the individual. I think that’s pretty much the way I can describe that. I’ve been having the same conversation with myself. I’m only 42 but it’s something we’ve got to address each day. The individual is specific. When those people are ready to stop, they’ll stop.”

What's next?

John Cena will forever be synonymous with WWE, but it remains to be seen when he will take part in a meaningful storyline again. As for his future outside of the squared circle, it was recently announced that he is set to star in Fast and Furious 9 with Vin Diesel.