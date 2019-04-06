WWE News: John Cena explains how he handles bad storylines written by the Creative team

John Cena talked about handling bad WWE Storylines

What's the story?

The wrestling business is one where the storyline you work in, largely determines how successful your character is in front of the fans. WWE is no different, and top stars are not exempt from this rule either.

John Cena was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, to whom he talked about how he handled bad creative storylines that he had been given by the WWE Creative.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena is currently taking part in WWE on a part-time basis. For over a decade, he was the face of the company and was a regular part of the programming. Since then, he has taken a step back to focus on his career in Hollywood.

A match for Cena has not been announced for WrestleMania 35 yet, but it may only be a matter of time.

The heart of the matter

John Cena confessed that he hated it when people said that Creative had nothing for them. He said that his favourite system was when the wrestlers were told that they were going to have a match that night, and to figure it out themselves.

He said that there was a team of WWE writers who had to write general stories for everyone. He has worked with everyone on the WWE writing team, and he admitted that it was up to the WWE Superstar to take a 'sh**ty' storyline and turn it into something better.

He said that he had never been handed a paper and thought that the story was great, but rather had always had to figure it out.

"I've worked with so many people on our writing team from the head writer himself to a guy on the first day on the job. It's up to the talent to take something that is, no offense, sh*tty, and make it good. I have never been handed a written piece of paper that I go 'this is great'. It's always 'how do we turn this sh*t into something that makes sense.' I've seen guys like Miz do it, guys like Seth do it, AJ when we were able to creatively bond for a while, and Bray." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

He mentioned that The Miz and Seth Rollins and other Superstars also worked in the same way.

What's next?

At the moment, it seems almost definite that John Cena will be at WrestleMania, and that WWE has a plan for him on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, what those plans are, is not known at the moment, but there are rumours that WWE has a secret match in store for the leader of the Cenation.

