WWE News: John Cena explains why women headlining WrestleMania 35 is "extra special"

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
177   //    20 Apr 2019, 11:24 IST

Cena on The Ellen Show
Cena on The Ellen Show

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion John Cena recently guest-hosted The Ellen Show, and opened up on women headlining The Show of Shows for the very first time.

Cena stated that the main event of 'Mania was extra special because people ordered the PPV primarily to watch the finish to the Becky-Ronda-Charlotte saga.


In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 will go down in history books as the very first occasion when women main-evented the famed show. Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles to close the PPV.

John Cena also made an appearance, interrupting Elias' musical performance and coming out as the notorious "Dr. of Thugonomics".


The heart of the matter

Cena recently appeared on The Ellen Show as a guest host. While talking with Jenna Dewan, Cena was delighted on learning that she had bought the PPV in order to find out who was going to win the headline match.


He went on to hail the three women for closing the show, and added that the match was "extra special" because it made several non-fans buy the PPV and watch it, just to see the ending to this storyline that had been going on since a long while.

You said you wanted to see if Becky Lynch could beat Ronda Rousey. And for the first time in the 35-year history of WrestleMania, women were able to be the main event, the main attraction of WrestleMania. Which is historically unbelievable and extra special. But to hear someone say 'I bought it because I had to see if Becky was going to win'... extraordinary.


What's next?

Becky Lynch is on top of the wrestling world at the moment, and is all set to defend her newly won titles against The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans.

What are your thoughts on Cena's comments on women headlining WrestleMania?

