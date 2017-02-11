WWE News: John Cena has no plans to retire anytime soon

The Cenation leader feels he's in the best shape of his life.

The Champ will be here for the foreseeable future.

What’s the story?

According to a recent article by SkySports.com, John Cena is not going to be retiring anytime soon despite taking time off to work in Hollywood and on reality television shows. During an interview with ESPN, Cena stated that he doesn’t plan on quitting the ring permanently. He sat down with ESPN to talk about the situation further:

I am far from retiring. I feel like I am at my physical best. I don’t think it’s any secret to anybody that this is what I love to do the most and I am far from over.

Cena went on to discuss whether or not he has a chip on his shoulder:

A lot of folks in the WWE say that maybe I am past my prime and have lost a step and that creates a giant chip on my shoulder. I want to showcase to everyone watching that I am still the best.

In case you didn’t know:

John Cena has been linked to retirement rumours ever since he took on projects outside the WWE, starting with his cameo in Trainwreck as well as in the movie Sisters. He has also worked on television shows such as hosting Saturday Night Live and an appearance on Parks and Recreation.

At the Royal Rumble this year, he tied Ric Flair after winning his 16th World Heavyweight Championship. As a champion, he will defend his title at this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay per view as he takes on Bray Wyatt, The Miz, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and Baron Corbin, with the winner of this match taking on Randy Orton for the title at WrestleMania 33.

Heart of the matter:

One of the key elements to not retire is staying healthy. Cena missed WrestleMania 32 last year due to a shoulder surgery, although he did briefly make an appearance on the card. He was asked about his health during the interview:

I am healthy, I feel great and after taking a back seat last year, I just want to perform for the WWE Universe on our biggest day.

John Cena became the first professional wrestler to host the ESPY Awards.

What’s Next?

This Sunday’s Elimination Chamber will showcase what direction WWE wants to take Cena. Whether he ends up facing Randy Orton or plans to pursue a rumoured feud against The Miz in a rematch of the main event at WrestleMania 27; all will be clear this Sunday. Cena also mentioned that he was looking forward to this year’s WrestleMania since he missed the big event last year:

I am healthy, I feel great and after taking a back seat last year, I just want to perform for the WWE Universe on our biggest day.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

It is good news for all of us that Cena has decided not to retire. Last year's WrestleMania direly missed Cena's presence and thankfully he’s around this year. Even better, he may go into the show as the WWE Champion.

Whether you love him or hate him, you have to admit that Cena puts butts on seats. And Vince McMahon would be more than happy to have the Franchise Player around for many more years.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com