WWE News: John Cena has only lost 'clean' 16 times in past 10 years

Cena is expected to take an eight-month long hiatus following Wrestlemania 33.

John Cena is a 16 time WWE Champion

In an interesting debate amongst the wrestling fans of the internet community, Reddit user SteVanDan pointed out every instance where John Cena lost ‘clean' since 2005. However, the list is not comprehensive as we have only included singles and triple threat matches.

In addition to that, this list only accounts matches in which Cena was either pinned or submitted, and the loss was ‘clean.’

Shawn Michaels, RAW, April 23, 2007

Great Khali, Saturday Night's Main Event, June 2, 2007

Triple H, Night of Champions 2008

Batista, Summerslam 2008

Big Show, RAW, March 30, 2009

Randy Orton, Hell in a Cell 2009

The Rock, Wrestlemania 28

Daniel Bryan, Summerslam 2013

Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2014

Kevin Owens, Elimination Chamber 2015

Alberto Del Rio, Hell in a Cell 2015

AJ Styles, Summerslam 2016

Dean Ambrose, Smackdown, September 20, 2016

Randy Orton, Smackdown, January 31, 2017

Bray Wyatt, SmackDown, February 14, 2017

In wrestling terminology, a clean finish refers to a match that ends without the use of illegal weapons or outside interference, usually in the centre of the ring. Cena’s most recent loss came earlier this week when he was pinned by Champion Bray Wyatt during the Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship which also included AJ Styles.

Here are some highlights from the match:

John Cena is without a doubt one of the most protected wrestlers in the history of Sports Entertainment. The Franchise player has done it all when it comes to in-ring accolades and has been at the top of the WWE food chain for over a decade.

Over the years, Cena has garnered a bad reputation for burying budding talents. However, the Cena we see today appears to be more open to the idea of putting over other wrestlers. As a singles competitor, Cena has already lost three of the five matches he has fought since the beginning of 2017.

Also, AJ Styles recently confirmed that Cena insisted on taking a pin from Bray during their match on the February 14th edition of SmackDown. A class act indeed!

As reported earlier, Cena is expected to take an eight-month long hiatus from WWE TV following Wrestlemania 33. While the reason behind the sabbatical has not been established, Cena’s commitments outside the ring might trigger the move.

As much as he would deny it, Cena these days is nothing more than a decorated part timer. And while we do appreciate the work he is doing within the ring and outside of it, it is certainly the time for him to take a back seat and maybe even help WWE to create a few Superstars in the process.

