WWE News: John Cena has some high praises for a certain NXT Superstar

The 16-time WWE World Champion also would like to share the ring with this star.

John Cena

What’s the story?

During a recent question and answer session with fans at MegaCon in Orlando Florida, WWE veteran and 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena had some high praise for a certain NXT Superstar against whom ‘The Cenation Leader’ would also apparently like to share the ring with at some point down the road.

In case you didn’t know...

The current NXT roster is absolutely stacked with talent and with the likes of Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet, and The Velveteen Dream currently competing in the ranks of WWE’s developmental brand, there is certainly no doubt in the fact that the company’s future looks brighter than ever.

The heart of the matter

While recently interacting with fans at MegaCon, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena was asked whom he would like to face against from the current NXT roster and was asked to choose one opponent between The Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, and Adam Cole.(H/T: Pro Wrestling Sheet)

“You know how in the Star Wars movies the old Jedis can look at the rookie Jedis and be like, ‘I think that’s the one.’ I kinda have a weird, odd midichlorian feeling about Velveteen Dream. I think there’s something special there."

In response, Cena noted that as of right now, he would like to share the ring with The Velveteen Dream, because in Cena’s mind he apparently has a very weird, odd, midichlorian feeling about Dream.

“Real Recognize Real”.....



Which should explain

why many of U

CAN’T SEE DREAM! 👋🏾 — DREAMSTER (@VelveteenWWE) May 28, 2018

What’s next?

John Cena’s last WWE in-ring match took place way back at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia against Triple H and as of right now, the former WWE World Champion is currently working as a Free Agent.

On the other hand, The Velveteen Dream continues to impress over on NXT where he is apparently slated to go head-to-head against Ricochet at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

Would you like to see John Cena and The Velveteen Dream face-off inside the squared circle? Have your say in the comments.