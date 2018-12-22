WWE News: John Cena has some motivating words for Becky Lynch, 'The Man' responds

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

While recently promoting his new Bumblebee movie in a recent interview, 16-time WWE World Champion, John Cena had some high praises for SmackDown star Becky Lynch, who over the past several months has established herself as the hottest WWE star.

Lynch, in response to Cena, took to her Twitter account and made a bold acclamation regarding herself in 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Having won the SmackDown Women's Championship at this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Becky Lynch has gone on to cement her place as the hottest superstar in all of WWE and has labeled herself as 'The Man'.

Lynch has been feuding with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the past several months and has been taking major digs at the current Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey on social media.

At this year's TLC PPV, Lynch lost her SD Women's Title to Asuka in a Triple Threat Match also involving Charlotte Flair, thanks to outside interference from Ronda Rousey.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview, John Cena had some inspiring words for former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Cena, while promotion Bumblebee, stated that for a very long time he seemingly did not have any idea of who Becky Lynch was but now he is well aware of who 'The Man' is and that is something that certainly fires Cena up.

Becky responded to Cena on Twitter, as she stated her recent rise in the WWE, claiming that not only did she find her voice in 2018 but in 2019 everyone else needs to step up their game because there is nothing that will hold down 'The Man' again.

I found my voice in 2018. That simple, powerful thing left the rest scrambling to catch up. In 2019 everybody better step up because nothing or no-one is going to hold me down again. pic.twitter.com/YV66qvP1Jp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 20, 2018

What's next?

Becky Lynch is likely to get a rematch at the SmackDown Women's Title against Asuka in 2019, most presumably at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

