WWE News: John Cena lands a new show on Facebook

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 701 // 23 Aug 2018, 14:30 IST

What's the story?

WWE Superstar John Cena is set to take part in a new Facebook Watch prank show 'Double Take, which is set to air next month.

In case you didn't know?

Cena is a 16 time World Champion, tying with the Nature Boy Ric Flair, and won his first World championship in 2005 at WrestleMania 21.

In addition to his world championships, Cena is a former United States champion, Tag team champion, and a 2 time Royal Rumble winner.

In recent years, Cena has not been seen much on WWE TV, as he has expanded his celebrity status, appearing in films such as Blockers and the lead in Fox animated movie, Ferdinand.

He is going to be playing 'Agent Burns' in the upcoming Bumblebee film, telling the origin story of the yellow and black Transformer, and will be released December 21, this year.

The heart of the matter

Commenting on his new prank show 'Double Take' on Twitter, Cena told his fans to get ready.

If you thought you couldn’t C me in a @WWE ring, get ready to do a #DoubleTake — premiering on Facebook Watch September 5th! https://t.co/xA91AI0CqN — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 22, 2018

Cena will be starring alongside Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and other celebrities, as they prank their biggest fans.

What's next?

Cena is one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time, arguably up there with names such as Hulk Hogan, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock.

But like all of those superstars, Cena is clearly wanting to branch out, and despite a slow start, has really picked up in recent years.

Whilst he may still have wrestling fans divided, there's no denying that the leader of the Cenation definitely has a star quality that could lend him towards many roles.

Cena's next match will take place at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down, where he will be teaming with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens.

WWE Super Show-Down will take on October 6, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne, Australia.