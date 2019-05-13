WWE News: John Cena makes controversial statement about WWE creative team during an interview

Do you agree with John Cena siding with the company?

Whether the WWE Universe likes it or not, John Cena is and will forever be one of the company's biggest stars and his opinion will likely be listened to when it is given. With that being said, however, his statement about WWE's less than stellar storylines during an interview might rub some people the wrong way.

In fact, they might end up feeling like Cena is just shifting the blame and not taking into account that WWE's creative team could be out of touch. Beyond that, it seems like he is just doing damage control for a company that is in panic mode right now over dropping ratings, dissatisfaction from superstars and confusing storylines.

John Cena hasn't been in a WWE ring since returning as The Doctor of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35 and destroying Elias, but he has been making the rounds on several talk shows during his time off. Interestingly enough, however, it is his interview with The Chris Van Fleet show on WSVN TV that is catching attention.

Cena did an interview with the show and discussed a variety of different topics. One of the topics discussed was what he thought of criticism being lobbed at the WWE creative team right now, which he responded to with a very surprising and even somewhat ridiculous answer to the question.

"I hate hearing people say 'creative has nothing for me' or 'they're not writing good things for me'. Cena said during an interview on The Chris Van Fleet show," You have a small crew of writers who has to write a mass amount of segments and they churn out general stories. The best, most brilliant situation in the world is you two guys are going to have a match tonight, figure it out. Or getting something that is not good because then you can take it and go with the writer and make it your own."

While Cena's words during the interview do have a lot of truth to them, especially when you consider the small writing team that WWE has available to them, one would have hoped that Cena would side with the superstars in some way. Furthermore, Cena probably could have said this is a way without taking shots at superstars, which it seems like he's doing here.

"I've worked with so many people on our writing team from the head writer himself to a guy on the first day on the job," Cena continued," It's up to the talent to take something that is, no offense, sh*tty, and make it good. I have never been handed a written piece of paper that I go 'this is great'. It's always 'how do we turn this sh*t into something that makes sense. I've seen guys like Miz do it, guys like Seth do it, AJ when we were able to creatively bond for a while, and Bray,"

John Cena isn't scheduled for any upcoming events at the moment, but it is believed he will return to WWE in time to go to Saudi Arabia for the big pay-per-view there. Fans are also wondering if he will bring back his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick again or shift to his more family-friendly persona, which raises even more questions around his return.

In the end, WWE ratings are still dropping and Cena not acknowledging the real reasons why is disappointing. Furthermore, it's saddening to put the blame on the superstars and what they come up with when the writing team and WWE themselves play a role in all of this as well.