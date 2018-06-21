WWE News: John Cena Named as a Finalist For Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award

Cena has been nominated for a reward for his humanitarian work outside of the WWE

Cena has been an exceptional role model for children all over the world

WWE superstar John Cena has been named as one of the four finalists for this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award alongside Doug Baldwin, JJ Watts, and Kevin Durrant.

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award is a part of the fourth annual sports Humanitarian awards, which aims to recognize sports stars who use their influence to make a positive difference in the world.

John Cena is renowned for not just his work in the ring, but the time he puts aside to work his those less fortunate than him, especially children.

Cena holds the records for making the most wishes come true with the Make-a-Wish foundation, having made over 500 wishes come true.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that 16-time WWE champion, John Cena, has been nominated for their annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.

In a statement released on their website, ESPN said:

Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks, John Cena of the WWE, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans are the finalists for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, which will be announced July 17 at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Ali award is part of the fourth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards, which will take place at The Novo at L.A. Live the night before the ESPYS. The awards, televised on July 24 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, honor athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who use the power of sport to make a difference in the world.

WWE also posted the following tweet and an article on WWE.Com recognizing Cena's achievement.

Congratulations to @JohnCena on being named a finalist for @ESPN's Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award! https://t.co/umn7UfWEAB — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018

Cena will find out whether he has won the award on July 17th, and the ceremony will be televised on July 24th.

After that, fans will be hoping to see John Cena back in the WWE as part of their SummerSlam build.

Cena has not appeared in the WWE since having a match with Triple H at The Greatest Royal Rumble.

It seems unlikely he will be around for very long though, as he will likely take time away once again to promote the upcoming Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee, which will be released this December.