WWE News: John Cena on why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

During a recent fan Q&A in Australia, John Cena revealed why the WWE doesn’t acknowledge Chris Benoit in the multitude of content that the company churns out on a daily basis. Cena asserted that the WWE’s refusal to acknowledge Benoit is in order to set a precedent for athletics, entertaining and taking responsibility for your individual actions.

Chris Benoit was widely considered to be one of the best professional wrestling performers but is perhaps best known for murdering his wife and son on June 22nd, 2007 following which he committed suicide a couple of days later by hanging himself.

The WWE is known to tread very carefully as regards referencing anything related to Benoit on its programming since the unfortunate incident in ‘07.

John Cena was asked why the WWE avoids acknowledging Chris Benoit, to which he replied-

“Very difficult question, and I'll answer it like this. Oftentimes, we get caught up in a person's ability and their performance - and this transcends WWE - this is a problem in sport. It is also a problem in entertainment.”

“People will do bad things, but if they are good at what they do, sometimes those things are overlooked. I don't in believe that. I believe you should take ownership for your actions- all of them (and) not just ones that are performed in front of an audience. I think our company's stance on the entire situation set a precedent for athletics, and a precedent for entertaining of taking ownership for your actions."

John Cena has stated in several previous interviews that he does, in fact, intend to work with the WWE in an administrative capacity and as a representative after he retires from in-ring competition.

Well, John sure does have a way with words. In my opinion, Cena is spot-on with his analysis of the WWE’s stance on Benoit. Regardless of your accolades in your profession, you must be held accountable for your misgivings as a human being.