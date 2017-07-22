WWE News: John Cena opens up about his biggest fear

John Cena has stated on numerous occasions that he doesn?t want children.

John Cena and Nikki Bella are hoping to get married before the end of 2018

What’s the story?

WWE star John Cena and his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella, who got engaged at WrestleMania 33 are planning to tie the knot in 2018. However, the 40-year-old wrestler has revealed that he is not ready to have kids yet. Parenthood is not on his cards, and he is in no rush to start a family. The Cenation Leader describes becoming a father as his "biggest fear".

Speaking in an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the 16-time World Champion said, “Right now it hasn't changed. I can barely raise myself, so I just don't know how good a dad I'll be. I guess that's my biggest fear."

In case you didn't know...

The power couple has been dating for five years before getting engaged at WrestleMania 33. Following their win against The Miz and Maryse at Mania, the erstwhile ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ popped the question to Bella in the most romantic way possible. Cena proposed to Bella, with a five-carat engagement ring while down on one knee. Needless to say, Bella was overwhelmed and accepted the proposal in a heartbeat.

Cena has earlier been married to his childhood sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau, in 2009. However, the wedlock did not end well as the couple got divorced in 2012.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Cena also talked about his excitement to walk down the aisle alongside Bella. The Champ revealed that their hectic schedules have hindered the nuptial and is expected to take place before the end of 2018. An official date is yet to be announced by the couple.

John Cena has also earlier stated on numerous occasions that he doesn’t want children and according to Nikki Bella, he is not ready to alter his stance on the matter.

What's next?

John Cena, who had taken a sabbatical for a couple of months is currently set to feud Rusev in a Flag Match at Battleground on 23rd July. In the interim, WWE is planning to make John Cena and Mahal go up against each other on SmackDown PPV. If Cena is to beat Rusev at the Flag match, then he may his sights on the current WWE champion Jinder Mahal.

Nikki Bella, on the other hand, is currently rehabbing from a career threatening neck injury.

Author's take

It's no secret that John Cena has been sceptical about having kids and it was Cena himself made the call. However, the duo is set to get married sometime in 2018 and it's best to let such matters take their natural course.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com