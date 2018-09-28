WWE News: John Cena posts a cryptic tweet on Twitter

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 448 // 28 Sep 2018, 00:02 IST

What could John Cena's latest tweet mean?

What's the story?

Prior to his return to a WWE ring in Melbourne, Australia, 16-time World Champion John Cena took it to his Twitter handle and posted a very cryptic tweet.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena's last match in the WWE took place way back at the inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia when the leader of The Cenation defeated his arch-rival Triple H in a hard-fought back-and-forth singles match.

Heading into that match, Cena had previously suffered a disappointing loss to The Undertaker at this year's WrestleMania 34 event, in what turned out to be an absolute squash match.

The heart of the matter

For the past couple of years, 16-time World Champion and fan favorite superstar, John Cena has been competing as a part-time wrestler, as he has started to focus on his career outside of the squared circle, building a career in Hollywood instead.

Cena, however, will be making his return to the WWE for the first time in months, as he gets set to team up with Bobby Lashley in Melbourne, Australia as part of WWE's Super Show-Down event.

However, just days before WWE's big event in Australia, Cena took it to his Twitter handle and wrote that "nothing lasts forever", subsequently hinting towards the possibility of retirement from Professional Wrestling.

Despite being fond of writing numerous inspirational quotes on Twitter, this particular tweet definitely comes in as a very cryptic post, to say the least.

Below is John Cena's latest tweet:

Nothing lasts forever. When doing something you love make sure to be present and enjoy it. That way if and when it ends, you can look back with fond memories instead of regret. — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 25, 2018

What's next?

John Cena will officially return to the WWE on the 6th of October, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia as part of WWE Super Show-Down where the 16-time World Champion will team up with Bobby Lashley as the pair gets set to face off against the team of Elias and Kevin Owens.