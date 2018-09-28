WWE News: John Cena posts cryptic tweet about needing rest

John Cena could be hinting that he's ready from a break from the wrestling business

What's the story?

John Cena has been quite cryptic on Twitter over the past few days, but his most recent update could be pointing towards the fact that the 16-time World Champion could be looking for a break.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena has been the busiest man in wrestling for more than a decade given the fact that he has been working for WWE, making movies, being an active part of Total Bellas and also keeping up with his hosting duties.

The former World Champion noted many times that he was rarely at home as part of Total Bellas and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he defeated Triple H at The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April because his projects outside of the wrestling business have taken up a lot of his time.

The heart of the matter

Cena recently updated the following tweet which seemingly points towards him needing a break from whatever projects he is currently part of.

I am guilty of this myself but I’m changing my view now. Hard work and persistence are needed for success, but so is rest and recovery. Busy periods of time will come, but never sell short recharging yourself. I’m NOT on “the grind 24/7” because rest is more productive. — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 27, 2018

Cena has been working hard over the past few years and isn't known to take breaks, which could be why he has finally reached the point where he needs a rest. He could also be sending a message out to his fanbase to state that prolonged work overtime without a break is bad for your health and since many fans believed that this is what Cena has done for most of his career, he could just be setting the record straight.

Cena has updated a number of cryptic tweets lately and it could be a sign that the former World Champion could be heading off on another lengthy hiatus following his match in Australia next weekend.

What's next?

John Cena is scheduled to make his return to WWE for the first time in six months as part of Super Show-Down on October 6th, when he teams with Bobby Lashley to take on Kevin Owens and Elias.

Do you think John Cena is looking to take a break in the near future? Have your say in the comments section below...