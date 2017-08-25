WWE News: John Cena praises Roman Reigns, talks how he helped AJ Styles and more

John Cena talked about Roman Reigns and AJ Styles in his new interview

Cena talked about Roman Reigns and AJ Styles in his new interview

What’s the story?

John Cena was interviewed by Bleacher Report recently. In the interview, the “Cenation Leader” talked about a variety of topics like whether he helped Roman Reigns, advice for young talent and more.

In case you didn't know…

John Cena made his return to Monday Night Raw this past week. This came after his win against Baron Corbin at SummerSlam.

Cena was confronted by Roman Reigns on Raw and the duo was soon interrupted by Intercontinental champion Miz.

The segment led to a tag team match between featuring Cena and Reigns against Miz and Samoa Joe. The match ended with the polarising babyfaces picking up the win.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, the 16-Time world champion revealed that he haven’t helped Roman Reigns when it comes to handling the audience.

“I think that's a testament to Roman Reigns' ability to handle the audience. You need pretty broad shoulders. That he hasn't had to come to anyone else for advice shows exactly how strong he is." Cena said.

Later, Cena talked about how he helped AJ Styles. He recalled the time when AJ came to him and spoke about wanting to find better ways to perform.

“We sat down and had many a lengthy conversation about the differences and similarities between other spots and here. And from that, I think he took a lot of material away to present himself better." he added.

"The Face That Runs the Place" concluded by saying that he does not regret about remaining a babyface.

What’s next?

Cena is expected to be involved in a major storyline on Monday Night Raw. Rumors suggest that he will be involved in a program with Reigns sometime in the future. The match that happened on Monday Night Raw also hinted at the same direction. The picture would be clear after next episode of the Red brand. However, for now, it seems as though he'll be feuding with Samoa Joe going forward.

Author’s take

Receiving praise from someone like John Cena is a big deal. And the fact that AJ Styles asked advice from Cena and Reigns didn't is very telling.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com