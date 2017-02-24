WWE News: John Cena promotes Nintendo Switch ahead of its much-awaited release.

You can't see me Nintendo!

by Johny Payne News 24 Feb 2017, 23:21 IST

John Cena has been making waves outside WWE

What’s The Story?

John Cena was at the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, California not for a pro-wrestling match but as part of the ongoing promotions for the new Nintendo gaming console- ‘Nintendo Switch’. Its promotions are in full swing for a March 3rd release as evidenced by the recent ‘Nintendo Switch in Unexpected Places’ event.

‘The Leader of the Cenation’ tried out the Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, which is one of the signature franchise games that are being used to promote the new Nintendo console.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

John Cena, the 16-time WWE Champion, being one of the WWE’s most high-profile spokespersons, his association with Nintendo is huge for the consumer electronics and software company.

Although the company is well-known for several iconic video games, it’s fallen on hard times as of late, particularly after having one of the worst financial years in its history in 2014.

The Heart Of The Matter:

Nintendo representatives announced that the company has recruited the promotional services of Cena ahead of the Nintendo Switch’s worldwide release next month. Here’s what Nintendo America posted on their Twitter account-

The #NintendoSwitch Unexpected Places event continues in Aspen, CO on 2/27! pic.twitter.com/vZId9wxrCn

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 24, 2017

After being officially unveiled on 20th October 2016, gamers worldwide can get their hands on the ‘Switch’ on 3rd March 2017. The Nintendo Switch is hybrid, in the sense that it can be used as a Home Console as well as a Mobile Console.

What’s Next?

After receiving severe backlash for the ‘Wii U’, Nintendo has been aggressive and on-point in its marketing of its newest gaming console. Look no further, the very fact that the software company roped in one of pro wrestling's biggest stars is evidence enough of how important this venture is for Nintendo.

As for Cena, after losing the #1 Contender Battle Royal at SmackDown Live, WWE Creative have seemingly written him off from the title picture, albeit temporarily.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

With rival companies dominating the gaming market owing to products such as the PS4 and Xbox One, Nintendo isn’t trying to compete with them but instead trying to carve out its own niche in the gaming world. And with John Cena’s muscle behind its product, the Japanese company is going all-in in its promotions.

As far as the 16-time World champ is concerned, he looks to be on a collision course with old rival The Miz. Not only that, with Nikki Bella and Maryse’s recent altercation, the two WWE power couples seem to be destined for a potential storyline that’ll shape up as we move forward on the Road to Wrestlemania. Giddy up!