WWE News: John Cena references Bollywood's hit movie Gully Boy on Instagram

John Cena with another interesting post

What's the story?

16-time WWE World Champion, John Cena is considered as one of the greatest Professional Wrestlers' of all time and has an equally interesting Instagram game.

Cena is usually known for his random and mysterious IG posts and earlier today, the leader of The Cenation made another interesting Bollywood reference.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena made his return to the WWE in early 2019, as part of both Raw and SmackDown and after another brief short run, Cena made it clear that he was all but willing to win his 17th World Championship in the company by entering the Royal Rumble match.

However, due to an unfortunate injury, Cena was eventually pulled off from the Rumble match and was replaced by Braun Strowman and since then the former hasn't competed in WWE ring as well.

The heart of the matter

WWE veteran John Cena is no stranger to the Bollywood industry, given the fact that the 16-time World Champion has been seen referencing Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram in the past.

In another recent post, the Hollywood actor once again referenced another up and coming Bollywood star Ranveer Singh from his latest hit Gully Boy. As noted, Cena posted a photo of Gully Boy's cover image with the caption that read "Apna Time Ayega" which translates to "My Time Will Come", somewhat referring to Cena's own WWE theme song 'The Time Is Now'.

Nevertheless, this remains as yet another out of the context yet interesting post from John Cena and it also got the attention of Indian rapper Divine (the movie Gully Boy being inspired by his life story) and also got the attention of actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who starred in the movie.

What's next?

John Cena is reportedly on his way back to WWE once again and is all set to take centre stage ahead of WrestleMania 35, which is just one month away from now.

