WWE News: John Cena responds to fan who gave him the finger this week on Smackdown Live

Check out how Cena reactions to getting flipped the bird by a member of the WWE Universe.

by Jeremy Bennett News 16 Aug 2017, 22:18 IST

John Cena took on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the Smackdown Live main event this week

What's the story?

This week's Smackdown Live go-home show before SummerSlam ended in a complete shocker when John Cena distracted Baron Corbin on his Money In The Bank cash-in to enable Jinder Mahal to roll up Corbin and get the victory.

Someone near the ramp wasn't happy at what Cena did and told him he was #1 with the use of a middle finger.

Cena would respond with the following tweet:

No matter what you do, there will always be hate. You have 2 choices, Hate back, or Smile and #RiseAboveHate I prefer option 2 ???? pic.twitter.com/XJrjXRTzbb — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 16, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Corbin became the second person to lose their Money In The Bank cash-in match with Damien Sandow being the first.

Cena was actually the first to attempt to cash-in and not walk away with the title in 2012 at the 1000th episode of Monday Night Raw due to the Big Show causing a disqualification in Cena's match with CM Punk.

The heart of the matter

Maybe the woman who gave Cena the finger was a big Baron Corbin fan and was mad at Cena for getting involved in his chance at the WWE Championship. It could just be that she is one of those in the WWE Universe who likes to chant 'Cena sucks' and just doesn't like him.

Regardless Cena had some fun with the fan, as he knows the WWE Universe likes to boo him, and it is better than the alternative of getting nasty with the fan.

What's next?

This Sunday is SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York, and Cena will take on Baron Corbin.

This match will definitely have some fire added to it after Cena cost Corbin the chance to win the WWE Championship this week on Smackdown Live.

Author's take

The casual WWE crowd may not know this, but Cena is great on social media. Whether it is calling out haters on Twitter or posting pictures on Instagram to rile up the WWE Universe.

His social media presence is one reason I like John Cena and why I am not in the 'Cena sucks' part of the crowd. Not only can he put on some great matches, he's very entertaining inside and outside of the ring.