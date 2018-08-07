Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: John Cena reveals a new look 

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
4.92K   //    07 Aug 2018, 11:42 IST

John Cena's transformation is a sight to see
John Cena's transformation is a sight to see

What's the story?

It's been a while since we saw John Cena compete in a WWE ring, at the highest level. Cena is still an ambassador for the world's largest sports entertainment promotion, even though he's currently following his Hollywood dreams, filming the action blockbuster Project X with Jackie Chan.

John Cena sent out a Tweet from set that sent social media into a tizzy. He revealed the results of his new workout, going down from 254 to 236 lbs. and appearing absolutely ripped indeed.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena hasn't been seen in WWE in quite some time. After carrying the company on his sturdy shoulders for many a year, Cena has seamlessly forayed into a career in Hollywood in recent times.

At the same time, he's also slowed down his WWE run to make time for Hollywood. Cena was victorious in his latest outing in Saudi Arabia at the Greatest Royal Rumble. He defeated Triple H in what was a thrilling match.

The heart of the matter

John Cena has always been a muscular performer, the perfect wrestler prototype. And yet, he's taken his workout regimen to the next level at the insistence of Jackie Chan's team. At present, it is not yet known if this new look is for a movie role or not. One wonders if this is just something Cena decided to do, to push his own limits.

What's next?

There were strong rumours that Cena would be back in time for SummerSlam for a rematch with The Undertaker. From how the card stands, it does not seem likely. It remains to be seen if John Cena will be back in time for Survivor Series or not.

What do you think of Cena's new look, folks? Let us know with a comment.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: John Cena reveals when he will make his WWE...
RELATED STORY
What if John Cena Turned Heel?
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena getting a new look for...
RELATED STORY
5 Best pay-per-view matches of John Cena
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena teases a brand new move
RELATED STORY
John Cena's 5 greatest rivals of all time
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena Reveals his future plans with the WWE
RELATED STORY
SK's Daily Rumor Round-up: John Cena gets a new look,...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H reveals if John Cena will wrestle in NXT
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could involve John Cena in SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us