John Cena's transformation is a sight to see

It's been a while since we saw John Cena compete in a WWE ring, at the highest level. Cena is still an ambassador for the world's largest sports entertainment promotion, even though he's currently following his Hollywood dreams, filming the action blockbuster Project X with Jackie Chan.

Never stay in your “comfort zone” too long. New program thanks to @EyeOfJackieChan team more 🥊 more 🧘‍♂️ little bit of 🥋and of course🏋️‍♀️! Down to 236lb from 254 and really weirding out the poor SOB on the treadmill behind me! #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/CwkCBn4h9D — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 7, 2018

John Cena sent out a Tweet from set that sent social media into a tizzy. He revealed the results of his new workout, going down from 254 to 236 lbs. and appearing absolutely ripped indeed.

John Cena hasn't been seen in WWE in quite some time. After carrying the company on his sturdy shoulders for many a year, Cena has seamlessly forayed into a career in Hollywood in recent times.

At the same time, he's also slowed down his WWE run to make time for Hollywood. Cena was victorious in his latest outing in Saudi Arabia at the Greatest Royal Rumble. He defeated Triple H in what was a thrilling match.

John Cena has always been a muscular performer, the perfect wrestler prototype. And yet, he's taken his workout regimen to the next level at the insistence of Jackie Chan's team. At present, it is not yet known if this new look is for a movie role or not. One wonders if this is just something Cena decided to do, to push his own limits.

There were strong rumours that Cena would be back in time for SummerSlam for a rematch with The Undertaker. From how the card stands, it does not seem likely. It remains to be seen if John Cena will be back in time for Survivor Series or not.

